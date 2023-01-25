CISF Recruitment 2023: Application Process Begins For 451 Constable Posts At cisfrectt.in; Check Details

Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) started the online registration process for the post of Constable/Driver and Constable/(Driver -Cum -Pump -Operator). The last date to register will be February 22. Eligible candidates can apply at– cisfrectt.in.

The CISF recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 451 vacant posts, of which 183 vacant posts are for the post of Constable/Driver while 298 vacant seats for Constable/(Driver -Cum -Pump -Operator). The candidate must be qualified class 10 or equivalent qualification from a recognized Board to appear for the examination.

The application fee for UR, EWS, and OBC category candidates will have to pay Rs 100. The candidates from SC, ST, and ESM categories will not have to pay any fee. The age limit will be 21 years to 27 years as on February 22, 2023. Moreover, the candidate should have a valid driving license for the following type of vehicles including Heavy Motor Vehicle or Transport Vehicle (HMV/TV), Light Motor Vehicle, Motor cycle with gear

CISF recruitment 2023: Number of posts

-Constable/Driver: 183

-Constable/(Driver -Cum -Pump -Operator) (i.e. Driver for fire services) : 268

CISF recruitment 2023: Here’s How To Apply

Step 1: Go to the official website– cisfrectt.in

Step 2: Click on the link to Login.

Step 3: Now register and proceed with the application for CT/DRIVER-DCPO- 2022.

Step 4: Candidates have to pay the fee and submit the form.

Note: Download the confirmation page and take a printout for future reference.