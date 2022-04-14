New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is expected to release the admit cards for ICSE (Class 10) and ISC (Class 12) board exams soon. The admit cards will be released on the official website of the board. Students will get their CISCE board exam admit cards from their respective schools. They will also be able to download them from the CISCE website at- cisce.org.

It must be noted that CISCE has already released the exam dates for ICSE and ISC semester 2 board exams 2022. According to the board, the ISC (class 12) semester 2 exams will be held from 26th April while the ICSE (class 10) semester 2 exam will be conducted from 25th April 2022.

The board has also issued the syllabus, specimen question papers and guidelines for both the classes to help students prepare for the exams. These are available on the official website. Students can visit the above-given link to check the preparation material.

Here are some of the important guidelines issued by CISCE all students must follow:

Students can collect their admit cards for the Semester 2 ICSE or ISC exams from the Heads of their respective schools.

Students are advised to reach the examination centre ahead of time to avoid last-minute panic.

Students must not scribble anything on their sheets.

All students are required to carry face mask and follow COVID-19 protocols.

Students must not carry mobile phones, electronic devices, headphones, and any other electronic gadgets.

Students should only use a blue or blank fountain or ballpoint pen for writing the answers. They can only use pencils for diagrams.

Write the question number on the left-hand margin at the beginning of each answer.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha