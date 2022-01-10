New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is soon going to announce ISC and ICSE Term 1 Results. As per reports doing rounds, the board may follow CBSE's footsteps, and release CISCE Term 1 results by next week, that is, on or before January 15, 2022. Once the result is declared, Term 1 scorecards will be available on the official website.

The board will issue a computer-generated mark sheet, which will contain only the scores of each subject thereby, no student will be marked Pass or Fail. The final merit mark sheet will be released after the declaration of CISCE Term 2 Board Exam 2022 results.

"The candidates who appear for the Examination willbe issued a computer-generated Mark Sheet.This Mark Sheet will only indicate the marks obtained by the candidates in each subject/paper taken by them for the Semester 1 Examination. The overall result i.e- Pass Certificate Awarded/Pass Certificate Not Awarded/Eligible for Compartment Examination willonly be declared after completion of the Semester 2 Examination," CISCE's official notice read.

CISCE Term 1 Result: Websites

Once ISC and ICSE Term 1 results will be released, they will be available on the official website of CISCE--cisce.org, results.cisce.org and or on other unofficial websites such as Digilocker.

However, those students who don't have a facility of the internet can check their results via SMS, type a seven-digit unique ID and send the message to the number issued by the officials.

CISCE conducted Term 1 board exams in the multiple-choice questions (MCQs) format, which covered only 50 per cent of the syllabus, while the remaining part of the syllabus would be covered in Term 2 Board Exams that are likley to be held in March-April. Also, if the situation gets conducive then, practical or project exams will be held in the schools or a virtual mode by the schools.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv