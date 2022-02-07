New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has released its ISCE (class 10) and ISC (class 12) Semester 1 Results. Students can check their scorecard at the official website of CISCE-- cisce.org, results.cisce.org and on the Careers Portal.

The websites may not respond at the moment due to the heavy traffic of students trying to check the results. Students are advised to keep refreshing the page for result links.

Say tuned to check this year's topper list. Meanwhile, students can go through the previous years’ topper details on this page before the new one is released.

Last year around 3 lakh students registered for the exam out of which 1,18,819 boys and 1,00,635 girls qualified for the board exam. The central board recorded a 100 per cent passing percentage for ICSE students while ISC recorded a passing percentage of 99.93 per cent.

ICSE Result 2021: Topper List

CISCE had cancelled ICSE or Class 10 board exam 2021 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic situation in the country. They marked the students based on their past performance in classes 8, 9 and 10. Once again, no merit list for class 10 students was released in view of exceptional circumstances.

Uttar Pradesh Pass percentage- 99.95 per cent

Punjab Pass percentage-99.99 per cent

Maharashtra Pass percentage-100 per cent

Karnataka Pass percentage-100 per cent





ISC Result 2021: Topper List

Uttar Pradesh Pass percentage- 99.71 per cent

Punjab Pass percentage- 99.79 per cent

Maharashtra Pass percentage- 99.94 per cent

Karnataka Pass percentage-ISC: 99.95 per cent





ICSE Result 2020: Topper List

The board didn't release the merit list last year, however, here a look at the statistics for 2020.

Total students - 2,07,902

Total passed - 2,06,525

Unsuccessful students - 1377

Total boys appeared - 112,668

Total girls appeared - 95,234





How to check ICSE, ISC Sem 1 Result:

Step 1: Go to the official website of CISCE-- cisce.org, results.cisce.org

Step 2: Click on the 'ICSE Semester 1 Result' or 'ISC Semester 1 Result' link.

Step 3: Enter login credentials such as roll number, unique ID, index number etc., and click 'Submit'

Step 4: ISCE or ISC Semester 1 Result will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download and take a printout for future reference.

Schools can check ICSE, ISC Sem 1 Result results by visiting the careers portal on cisce.org. There click on the 'Semester 1 Examination System' link and select ICSE/ISC result from the menu. Then click on 'Result Tabulation' link and the result will appear on your screen.

Check ICSE, ISC Sem 1 Results 2022 via SMS:

Students can also check their results via SMS service if the official website is not responding. For that, type Class (ICSE/ISC)(space)1234567(Seven Digit Unique ID) and send the message to 09248082883.

ICSE, ISC Sem 1 Results: Rechecking

If students are not satisfied with their results they can apply for rechecking on the official website--cisce.org Concerned students can also visit their schools to apply for rechecking on their behalf. The fee for rechecking is Rs 1000 and the last date of applying is February 10 at 10 am.

