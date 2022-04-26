New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will conduct the Indian School Certificate (ISC), or Class 12, semester 2 exams from today, April 26. Class 12 or ISC students will be appearing for the first exam of the CISCE Term 2 exams. CISCE will start ISC semester 2 examination 2022 with the English Language- Paper 1. The ISC exams will end on June 13, 2022, with the Geography paper. The exams timing for all the papers of Class 12 is 2 pm to 3:30 pm. Students will be given one hour and 30 minutes to write their answers to the question papers and it will carry a total of 40 marks. Also, students will be provided with additional 10 minutes to read the question paper.

Meanwhile, CISCE ICSE 10th exam 2022 started on April 25, 2022, with English- Paper 1. The exam started at 11 am and ended at 12:30 pm.

CISCE has issued some important guidelines and SOPs for the students that they are required to follow. As the exams are starting today, here are instructions and COVID 19 guidelines shared by the board for students to keep in mind:

CISCE ISC Semester 2 Exams 2022: Important guidelines

Be seated in the examination hall/room five minutes before the time fixed for the start of the examination in the subject.

Bring your admit card with you to the exam hall

Use the additional 10 minutes to read the question paper, do not hurry to write answers

Clearly write your UID (Unique Identification Number), Index Number and Subject on the top sheet of the Standard Answer Booklet in the space provided.

Use only Black or Blue ballpoint pens for writing the answers. Pencils are to be used only for diagrams.

Ensure all your answer papers are tied together and all mention your roll number or Unique Identification number. index number and subject on the top

Draw margins on both sides of your paper and use both sides of the sheet to write your answer.

Follow the same numbering of questions as given on the paper.

Students are allowed to carry geometry boxes, Scientific Calculators for the necessary exams.

CISCE ISC Semester 2 Exams 2022: Covid-19 SOPs

Students must maintain social distancing in their movement from the main school gate to the Examination Hall/room.

Students must use face masks/covers and carry their own hand sanitiser.

Students are required to bring their own writing stationery and avoid sharing the same with other candidates.

Students need to strictly follow all the safety instructions at the examination centre.

