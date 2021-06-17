CISCE ISC Result 2021: The council might also consider the class 10 boards marks and scores in preparing the CISCE Class 12 results 2021.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Council for Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) cancelled the ISC exams 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic situation in the country. Now, the central board is likely to release the evaluation criteria to mark the class 12 students soon. Also, there are reports that the board is likely to declare the ISC Results 2021 by July 20, 2021.

CISCE ISC Result 2021: Evaluation Criteria

The board has collected the class 12 students' class 11 and 12 performance data, and now based on this, they will prepare the ISC mark sheet. As per reports, the council might also consider the class 10 boards marks and scores in preparing the CISCE Class 12 results 2021. According to experts, the evaluation criteria of CISCE can be on the lines of CBSE. However, everything will be cleared today, as CISCE is expected to submit the evaluation criteria to the Supreme Court.

CISCE ISC Result 2021: Date

According to reports, the central board is expected to announce the class 12 result by July 20, 2021. However, the officials have yet not reacted to these rumours. Gerry Arathoon, chief executive and secretary of CISCE, said that the matter is sub judice and nothing could be said about how evaluation criteria or the deadline for the declaration of the results.

Also Read: CBSE 12th Result Criteria LIVE: Board to submit assessment formula in SC today; hearing to start soon

Meanwhile, CBSE will be submitting its assessment criteria for the class 12 students to the Supreme Court today. The board might consider the 30:30:40 formula to mark the class 12 students, that is, 30 per cent weightage each to class 10 board and class 11 final exam, while the remaining 40 per cent for the class 12 pre-board exams.

CBSE and CISCE students are advised to keep a check on the official websites or English Jagran for the latest updates on Class 12 Result 2021.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv