New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is likely to announce the final decision regarding ISC Exam 2021 or class 12 board exam 2021 anytime soon. The board has asked the schools affiliated with CISCE to submit the Class 12 student's 11 mark sheet and 12's internal assessment marks.

CISCE Secretary Gerry Arathoon has sent a letter to all the Principals of affiliated schools seeking information for class 12 students. They have been asked to upload class 12 student's consolidated mark sheet of 11th and 12th on the official website of CISCE by June 7.

"The CISCE is in the process of collating and collecting data from all our schools presenting candidates for the Class 12 examination. You are, therefore, requested to provide the requested information for Class 12 candidates," CISCE Secretary Gerry Arathoon said in a letter to school principals marked as "strictly confidential", as per PTI.

As per a report in NDTV, Principals are asked to upload the average marks of subjects scored by the class 12 students in Class 11 (2019-20) and average scores of subjects in the internal assessment such as UT or pre-board conducted by the school during Class 12 (2020-21). The schools are supposed to submit the average scores of papers online through the internal assessment module on the CAREERS Portal.

The collection of data hints possible cancellation of the ISC exam 2021, however, CISCE Secretary Gerry Arathoon has not yet responded to this move.

Earlier, CISCE postponed the ISC exam, which was scheduled to be held from May 4, owing to the COVID-19 pandemic situation in the nation. Also, the board cancelled class 10 board exams and have decided to promote them on the basis of internal assessment.

Meanwhile, several state boards, such as Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Haryana and West Bengal, have decided to hold the class 12 board exams in June and July.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv