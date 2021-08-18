The Central Board Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has decided to prepone the improvement and compartment exam for ICSE (10th) and ISC (12th) classes after the Central Government announced Muharram (August 20) to be a holiday.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The dates of various exams have been rescheduled due to lack of uniformity in the date of Muharram by the Central and State Governments. The Central Board Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has decided to prepone the improvement and compartment exam for ICSE (10th) and ISC (12th) classes after the Central Government announced Muharram (August 20) to be a holiday. The exams were scheduled to be held from August 20, however, they have been preponed considering the upcoming festival. Now, ICSE examinations for history and civics (HCG paper 1) and ISC examinations for psychology, accounts and chemistry will be held on August 19 a before the scheduled date.

“Since the holiday on account of Muharram will now be observed on Friday, 20th August, instead of 19th August, the examinations for the subjects earlier scheduled for August 20 have been rescheduled." the official statement read.

The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan has also revised the compartment examination for Secondary (10th) and Higher Secondary (12th) classes. The board will be conducting Information Technology and Programming paper for class 12th and Science paper for class 10th on August 25. No changes have been made in the examinations already proposed on August 25.

Following the line, the Madhya Pradesh government has also changed the date of Muharram holiday from 19th August to 20th August. This decision has been taken considering the request of the Muslim community in the state. The state government also issued a notification in this regard on Tuesday, August 17.

CISCE will conduct the rest of the exams as per the pre-scheduled timetable. The ISCE exams will continue till September 2, while ISC exams will conclude on September 7. Students can go through the complete timetable by visiting the official portal of CISCE at cisce.org. As for the CISCE results 2021, ICSE/ ISC improvement exam scorecard will be declared on September 20. These students will get a revised scorecard from the board.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha