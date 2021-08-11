CISCE Term-wise Syllabus 2021-22: To ease down the task of students, we have brought you the complete revised syllabus of ICSE and ISC board exam 2021-22.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has reduced the syllabus for ICSE and ISC for the academic session 2021-22 owing to the COVID-19 pandemic situation in the country. Not just this, the CISCE has introduced a new method to assess the students. The board has divided the session into two semesters, that is, Term 1 and Term 2 just like CBSE.

“In view of the continuing pandemic situation in the country and the disruption in educational activities brought about due to extended lockdowns, and the various alternate modes of syllabus transaction that need to be adopted, due to closure of schools, the CISCE had carried out an extensive exercise of Syllabus review.” They further added, “Syllabi for various subjects at the ICSE and ISC levels specifically for Classes 10 and 12, for the examination year 2022 were examined by subject experts to identify portions which may be reduced, without compromising on the quality of content,” read the official statement.

CISCE Subject-wise Syllabus 2021-22

To ease down the task of students, we have brought you the complete revised syllabus of Class 10 and 12 board exam 2021-22. Clicking on these links will take students to the respective page of the CISCE Board.

CISCE ICSE or 10th Board Exam 2022 – Term Wise Syllabus (Click at the link)

CISCE ISC or 12th Board Exams 2022 – Term Wise Syllabus (click at the link)

CISCE Board Exam 2021-22: Marking Scheme

Owing to the ongoing COVID-19 situation, the board has reduced the syllabus and divided the whole year into two terms, with a 50 per cent syllabus covering each semester.

First Term

The first term will be held in November 2021 in an MCQ (Multiple Choice Questions) format, which will be conducted online.

Second Term

The second term will take place in March/April 2022 in an offline or online mode, depending upon the COVID-19 situation across the nation.

ICSE Question Paper: For both semesters, the question paper will consist of 80/100 marks, while the remaining marks will be for practical exams.

ISC Question Paper: For both semesters, the question paper will consist of 70/100 marks, while the remaining 30 marks will be for practical exams.

