New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is all set to release ICSE and ISC Semester 1 Results next week. As per the official notice, the board will be announcing the CISCE class 10 and 12 results on February 7, 2022, at 10 am. Students can check the result on the official website of CISCE--cisce.org.

Just like CBSE, CISCE ICSE (Class 10) and ISC (Class 12) Semester 1 exam was held in November-December 2021. “The CISCE will not issue any hard copies of the Semester 1 Examinations results. However, the Results will be made available to the schools in the form of Online Transcripts and Result Tabulation,” the notice read.

ICSE & ISC Result Semester 1 Results: How to check? (Students)

Step 1: Visit the official website of CISCE-- cisce.org.

Step 2: Click on the 'ICSE Semester 1 Result' or 'ISC Semester 1 Result' link.

Step 3: Enter login credentials such as roll number and other information.

Step 4: Click on 'Submit'

Step 5: ISCE or ISC Semester 1 Result will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download and take a printout for future reference.

ICSE & ISC Semester 1 Results – How to check? (Schools)

Step 1: Go to the careers portal on cisce.org

Step 2: Click on 'Semester 1 Examination System'

Step 3: Select ICSE or ISC Result from the menu

Step 4: Select Reports and click on the 'Result Tabulation' link

Step 5: Semester 1 results will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download and take a printout.

ICSE & ISC Semester 1 Result via SMS

Students can also check their results via SMS service as well. Follow the steps listed below for the same:

Step 1: Type ICSE / ISC followed by your 7 digits unique ID

Step 2: Sent this message to 09248082883

Step 3: After sending, you will receive the ICSE / ISC Semester 1 Result via SMS.

Please Note: ELG stands for Eligible to sit for Semester 2 Examination and NEL for Not Eligible to sit for Semester 2 Examination.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv