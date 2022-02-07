New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations is all set to announce CISCE ISCE (class 10) and ISC (class 12) Semester 1 Results today, February 7, 2022. CISCE board will declare the results at 10 am on the official website of CISCE-- cisce.org, results.cisce.org and on the Careers Portal.

CISCE had informed the students earlier that the council will only release computer-generated mark sheets, which will indicate the marks obtained in each subject. The overall result will be declared during CISCE Semester 2 Results.

ICSE, ISC Sem 1 Result: How to check? (Students)

Step 1: Go to the official website of CISCE-- cisce.org, results.cisce.org

Step 2: Click on the 'ICSE Semester 1 Result' or 'ISC Semester 1 Result' link.

Step 3: Enter login credentials such as roll number, unique ID, index number etc., and click 'Submit'

Step 4: ISCE or ISC Semester 1 Result will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download and take a printout for future reference.

ICSE, ISC Sem 1 Result: How to check? (School)

Step 1: Visit the careers portal on cisce.org

Step 2: Click on the 'Semester 1 Examination System' link

Step 3: Select ICSE/ISC Result from the menu

Step 4: Click on the 'Result Tabulation' link

Step 5: ICSE, ISC Semester 1 results will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download and take a printout.

ICSE, ISC Semester 1 Result via SMS

Students can also check their results via SMS service if the official website is not responding. They will have to follow the below steps:

-Type Class (ICSE/ISC)(space)1234567(Seven Digit Unique ID) and send the message to 09248082883.

Please Note: ELG stands for Eligible to sit for Semester 2 Examination and NEL for Not Eligible to sit for Semester 2 Examination.

Once the CISCE Semester 1 results are declared, the council will release the complete date sheet of ICSE and ISC Semester 2, which are likely to happen in March-April 2022.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv