New Delhi | Jagran Educational Desk: Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is scheduled to commence the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) Board exam 2022 for the first semester from today, November 29, 2021. The exam for English Paper 1 will be conducted at 11 am and will conclude after an hour.

Students appearing for the ICSE or Class 10 Board Exam 2022 for Semester 1 must carry their admit card as it is an important document, and without it, they will be not allowed to appear for the exam. Check out important guidelines below:

ICSE Board Exam 2022: Semester 1 Important Guidelines

- Students must carry their admit cards else they won't be able to appear for the exam.

- Reach the exam centre at least 30 minutes before due to COVID-19 protocols.

- Students must wear a face mask, face shield, carry a hand sanitiser and follow social distancing protocols.

- Use a black or blue ballpoint pen to mark the answers on the answer booklet.

-Students must clearly write their Unique ID (Unique Identification Number) and Index Number on the top-sheet of the Question Paper-Cum-Answer Booklet in the space provided.

- Students must not scribble on the top sheet of the answer booklet

- Students will be given 10 minutes of reading time before the commencement of the exam.

- Students must read the guidelines mentioned in the question and answer booklet before starting the exam.

ICSE Board Exam 2022 for the first Semester will conclude on December 16, 2021. The format of the question paper is Multiple Choice Question (MCQ) type.

Meanwhile, ISC Board Exam 2022 for the first semester began on November 22 and will conclude on December 20.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv