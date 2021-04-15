CISCE Board Exams 2021: There are reports that there are chances that CISCE might postpone the ICSE (Class 10) and ISC (Class 12) board exams 2021.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: CISCE and CBSE agreed together on holding the Board Exams 2021, but with CBSE cancelling class 10 exams and postponing Class 12 exams amid the surge in COVID-19 cases, all eyes are now on CISCE. There are reports that there are chances that CISCE might postpone the ICSE (Class 10) and ISC (Class 12) board exams 2021.

Will ICSE & ISC Board Exam 2021 postpone?

As per the schedule, the board exams will commence from May 4 for class 12 students and May 5 for class 10 students. After seeing CBSE taking a remarkable decision, there are reports that even CISCE will come up with a solution soon. There are chances that ICSE boards might get cancel, and ISC board exams may get postponed.

Well, there is no official announcement yet, however, we can expect it soon. So students are advised to keep an eye on the official website of CISCE, or you can keep tracking English Jagran for the latest updates regarding Board Exams 2021.

Speaking to Careers360, Chief Executive and Secretary of CISCE, Gerry Arathoon, said that a decision for Class 10 and 12 students will be taken soon. He was quoted saying, "The CISCE board will take a decision regarding its ICSE (Class 10) and ISC (Class 12) examinations 2021 at the earliest and will inform all concerned afterwards."

As soon as CBSE announced the good news for Class 10 and 12 students, ICSE and ISC students immediately took to Twitter and asked the CISCE board about their board exams. They have shared hilarious memes, which will leave you in splits.

Here have a look:

Please can now we bring #ICSE into the light hum bhi koi value do yaar #cancelboardexam2021 #cbseboardexam2021 — Khyati Chawla (@khyatiey) April 14, 2021



Meanwhile, seeing a spike in COVID-19 cases, several state boards such as Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, Tamil Nadu among others have also cancelled and postponed Class 10 and 12 board exams respectively. Even home exams have been cancelled across the nation, and students have been promoted to higher classes.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv