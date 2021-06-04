CISCE Board Exams 2021: As the class 12 exams have been cancelled, there are several queries among the students regarding the evaluation criteria.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Amid the growing COVID-19 concern, the centre has given relief to class 12 students and parents by cancelling CBSE class 12 board exams 2021. Following this, Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) also called off the ISC exams 2021 in view of the uncertain conditions of coronavirus in the country.

Now, as the class 12 exams have been cancelled, there are several queries among the students regarding the evaluation criteria. According to the board, the result of the ISC Exam 2021 will be compiled on a mechanism that will also include internal exams such as pre-board, half-yearly and UT tests.

The board further notified that if any student is not satisfied with his/her marks can appear for the exam as and when the pandemic situation gets under control.

When will ISC Exam 2021 Evaluation Criteria be announced?

Supreme Court on Thursday gave CISCE board two weeks to place well-defined objective criteria for assessment of class 12 students. A bench of Justices Dinesh Maheshwari and A M Khanwilkar asked advocate J K Das, appearing for the CISCE, to place on record the objective parameters within two weeks, after which the bench will go through the objective parameters so that if anyone has any objection can be clarified.

"We are happy to note that the government has taken the decision to cancel class 12 board exams, but we want that the objective criteria fixed for assessment of marks be placed before us. This is equally important as the relief sought by the petitioners seeking cancellation of board exams," the top court said, as reported by news agency PTI.

CISCE ISC students are advised to keep checking the official website--cisce.org or English Jagran for the latest updates on the ISC evaluation criteria.

PM Modi on Tuesday evening announced the cancellation of CBSE class 12 board exams 2021. Within 24 hours of this announcement, several state boards, including Gujarat, Haryana, Rajasthan and Goa also, called off the exams.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv