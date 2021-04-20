CISCE Board Exams 2021: The decision to cancel the class 10th (ICSE) exams came days after the CISCE announced that class 10th and class 12th board exams have been postponed due to the COVID-19 situation in the country.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) on Tuesday decided to cancel the class 10th (ICSE) board examinations and the option for students to appear later has been withdrawn in wake of the coronavirus pandemic in the country. The decision came days after the CISCE announced that class 10th and class 12th board exams have been postponed due to the COVID-19 situation in the country and the new dates will be announced later in June.

"Given the present worsening situation of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country, the CICSE has decided to cancel the class 10 examination. The option for students announced earlier stands withdrawn. The safety and wellbeing of our students and teaching faculty is of topmost priority and paramount importance," said Arathoon, Secretary and Chief Executive of the CISCE.

The CISCE, in its circular on Tuesday, meanwhile, stated that the class 12th (ISC) board exams 2021 stand postponed as it was announced in the previous order on April 16. The Board also said that the announcement of the results for class 10th (ICSE) students will be made later in a month or two after the 'fair and unbiased' criterion for the assessment of the students will be decided.

"We are committed to devising a fair and unbiased criterion for declaring class 10 results. The criterion, as well as the date of declaration of results, will be announced later," he said.

The circular also directed all the schools affiliated with the CISCE to start the admission process of class 11th if not started already. The schools were also directed to prepare the best possible schedule for the commencement of online classes for class 11th students at the earliest. The circular also said that the syllabus to be followed for class 11th students will be the ISC 2023 syllabus.

Last week, the board had postponed both class 10 and 12 exams. The Council for The Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) had announced that class 10 students will get an option to either write the exams later or get evaluated on the basis of alternative criteria.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan