New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Recently, the Central Board of Secondary Education announced the cancellation of this year's board examination for class 12th. And now post CBSE's decision, the Council For The Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has also cancelled class 12 exams for the year 2021.

Yes, the decision was made to control the surge in COVID-19 cases keeping in mind the students' safety. Meanwhile, as per CISCE's chief executive Gerry Arathoon, Class 12 students will now be given marks based on an alternative scheme. He told The Indian Express, "The details of that will be worked out soon and will be available to you"

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday held a crucial meeting to discuss the class 12 Board examination 2021 and in the meeting, the PM was briefed about all the possible options that were considered for the Board exams.

Earlier Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank who is admitted to Delhi’s AIIMS due to post COVID related complications had said that an informed and collaborative decision was to be taken on conducting the class 12 Board exams by June 1.

The ministry also sought detailed suggestions from states and UTs on proposals for holding Board exams for class 12 students which were discussed in a high-level meeting on the issue.

Following the meeting three alternatives were proposed by the Centre for the Board examination: Option A- suggested holding exams for major subjects, Option B- suggested holding exams with short answer type questions format, and Option C suggested assessing students based on their performance in past 3 years including pre-boards.

According to the Ministry, many states were in favour of holding the Board exams. However, some states like Delhi, Punjab, and Jharkhand stood against the idea. Meanwhile, a plea is being heard in the Supreme court seeking a directive on the cancellation of CBSE and ICSE Boards represented by advocate Mamta Sharma. The CBSE on April 12 cancelled class 10 Board exams and postponed class 12 Boards in the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal