New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has released the ICSE, ISC Semester 2 Date Sheet 2022. As per the date sheet released by the council, papers will start from April 25, 2022. Students studying in classes 10, 12 can check the date sheet on the official website of CISE --cisce.org.

The timetable has been prepared on the basis that the dates of the semester 2 exam should not clash with any competitive exams.

“The timetables have been prepared keeping in mind the dates of various competitive examinations,” CISCE added.

The education board has released the ICSE, ISC Term 2 Date Sheet 2022 for all subjects and has asked students to prepare for the exam accordingly. As per the ICSE, ISC Semester 2 Date Sheet, the exams will be held for a total duration of 1.5 hours. The board also said that students will get extra 10 minutes to go through the question paper before starting the exam.

Both ISC, as well as ICSE Semester 2 exams, will commence from April 25. While the ICSE class 10 exam semester 2 exams will come to an end on May 20, the ISC or Class 12 exams will end on June 6. While the class 10 exam will begin at 11 am every day, the class 12 exam will begin at 2 pm.

If you want to download the date sheet, then here's a step-wise guide.

How to download Semester 2, 2022 timetable:

Step 1: Go to the official website -- cisce.org

Step 2: On the homepage of the website, students will find the link of time table -- click on that

Step 3: Now, a new PDF will open in front of the screen, where you can check the complete date sheet.

NOTE: Download the file and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

