New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is all set to conduct ICSE or Class 10 and ISC or Class 12 Semester 1 exam from November 22, 2021. Ahead of the exam, the board has released the guidelines for students regarding the first semester of CISCE Board Exam 2021-22.

In the guidelines, CISCE said that all the Class 10 and 12 students must appear for both the term exams. Since the academic session has been divided into two semesters--Term 1 objective and Term 2 subjective, the board has released the guidelines based on these lines.

CISCE Board Exam 2022: Guidelines

- ICSE and ISC students will be required to appear for both the semester exams on the same subjects.

- Admit cards for the Semester 1 exam will be distributed by the Heads of their respective schools.

- If an examination paper for which the student has not entered is handed to him/her, he/she must immediately bring this to the attention of the Supervising Examiner.

- Students are advised to answer only that number of questions as mentioned in the Question Paper- cum - Answer Booklet.

- Students must be seated in the Examination Hall / Room five minutes before the time fixed for the start of the examination in the subject.

- Students must clearly write their Unique ID (Unique Identification Number) and Index Number on the top-sheet of the Question Paper - cum - Answer Booklet in the space provided. All entries on the Question Paper - cum - Answer Booklet must be made with a Black/Blue ink pen only

- A student who arrives late at the centre will be required to give a satisfactory explanation and reason to the Supervising Examiner. Except in exceptional circumstances, a paper will not be given to any candidate who is more than half an hour late. Absolute punctuality is essential. Students are not allowed to leave the Examination Room before the conclusion of the paper.

- Students are permitted to use simple electronic calculators.

