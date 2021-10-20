New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations, CISCE has postponed the semester 1 Board exams 2021 of ICSE Class 10 and ISC. They issued a notice on Tuesday night stating that they have decided to postpone the exams due to reasons beyond their control and hence, all stakeholders are also requested to make a note of the same.

The official notice issued by CISCE reads, "The CISCE has decided to postpone the ICSE and ISC Year 2021-2022 Semester 1 Examination due to reasons beyond our control. All stakeholders will be informed of the revised schedule of the examination in due course of time."

The board will now announce new dates soon for the Board exams of ICSE and ISC. Students can check the dates on the official site of CISCE once released.

Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations decides to postpone the ICSE and ISC 2021-2022 Semester 1 examinations citing "reasons beyond their control" pic.twitter.com/Fh2wrmVX9q — ANI (@ANI) October 19, 2021

Earlier, The semester 1 exam for both ICSE Class 10 and ISC class 12 was scheduled to begin from November 15 and end on December 6 for class 10 and December 16 for class 12.

As per the previous notification from the Board, ICSE exams were supposed to be held for a duration of 1 hour, except for a few papers that were to be held for 1.5 hours. However, all ISC exams were supposed to be held for 1.5 hours.

Also, CISCE had divided the 2021-22 board exams into two semesters, similar to the Central Board Of Secondary Education (CBSE) and some other state boards which will conduct the upcoming board exams in two terms. CBSE is conducting the term 1 exams in November-December as well.

They had earlier said first semester exams will be online and second-semester exams will be in online or offline mode, depending on the COVID-19 situation in the country. For details and latest updates students are advised to keep a regular check on the official website of CISCE.

Posted By: Ashita Singh