CHSE Odisha Result 2022: Class 12th Arts Results To Be Declared Today; Here's How To Check

The Council of Higher Secondary Education is all set to announce the Odisha 12th Arts result today (August 8). The news has been confirmed by the local media reports. The results will be released in the evening. Students who appeared for the exam are advised to keep a close eye on the official website. Once the results are out, students can check and download them from the official website - orissaresults.nic.in.

As per media reports, the confirmation of the result declaration has also come from Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash. Further, Odisha 12th Arts result link will go live at 4 pm for all students, right after the result is declared in a press conference.

Students should also note that in the press conference, the authorities are also likely to release the CHSE Odisha 12th Arts Toppers. Earlier, the authorities announced the toppers of CHSE 12th Commerce and Science during the declaration of the result. Students would need their Odisha 12th Arts Roll Numbers to check their CHSE Results 2022.

If you also appeared for the exam and want to download your results (once released), then here's how you can do it by following these simple steps.

CHSE Odisha Result 2022: How to download

Step 1: Go to the official website -- orissaresults.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, students will find the link that reads 'CHSE Odisha Result 2022' -- Click on that

Step 3: Now, students have to enter the details as asked -- Click on submit

Step 4: The CHSE Odisha Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

NOTE: Download and take a printout for future use.

Meanwhile, over 1 lakh students are waiting for their CHSE Odisha Result 2022 Arts to get declared. Students are advised to keep a close eye on the official website for more details.