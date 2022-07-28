CHSE Odisha Result 2022: 94.12% Students Pass; Check Toppers List For Science And Commerce Streams Here

The Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha declared the Odisha CHSE 2022 Science, Commerce stream results. Students who appeared for the exam are advised to check and download results from the official website -- chse orrisa result.nic.in

The overall pass percentage for the science stream was recorded as 94.12 per cent, whereas for students in the commerce stream the overall pass percentage was recorded as 89.20 per cent.

This year as well girls have outperformed boys in the CHSE results. The overall pass percentage for class 12 girls was recorded as 94.53 per cent, whereas for boys, the number was recorded as 93.80 per cent.

Talking about numbers then, more than 70 thousand students appeared for the exam. While more than 50 thousand students secured first division, above 4 thousand students secured second division. As many as 6,910 students secured third division.

Odisha CHSE Results 2022: How To Check

Step 1: Go to the official website -- chse orrisa result.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, students will find the link that reads 'Odisha CHSE Result 2022' -- Click on that

Step 3: Now, students need to enter their eight-digit roll number and ten-digit registration number

Step 4: Odisha Plus two results 2022 will appear on the screen

NOTE: Download and take a printout of the results for future use.

Students should note that in order to clear the exam, students are required to clear at least 30 per cent in every subject and 33 per cent in aggregate.

Websites to check CHSE results:

chse orrisa result.nic.in

www.orissaresults.nic.in 2022

www.samsodisha.gov.in 2022

www. chse.nic.in

www.odisha result.nic.in 2022

CHSE Odisha Class 12 Result 2022 Commerce Stats

Number of students enrolled: 24,162

Number of students appeared: 23,726

Number of students pass: 21,165

Overall Pass Percentage: 89.20 per cent

CHSE 12th Commerce Result 2022: Gender-Wise Performance

Number of boys appeared - 14,958

Number of boys pass - 13,211

Pass percentage of boys - 88.32 per cent

Number of girls appeared - 8,768

Number of girls pass - 7,954

Pass percentage of girls - 90.71 per cent

Meanwhile, the result declaration for the arts stream will be released in August as per the Educational Minister. The Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha will announce the HS Plus 2 Arts result on August 8.