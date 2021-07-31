Odisha Board 12th Result 2021: This year 3.5 lakh students registered for the CHSE Odisha Exam 2021, which was cancelled by the Odisha board due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha, is all set to release the CHSE Odisha Result 2021 today, July 31, 2021. The Odisha Board Class 12 result will be released at 12:30 PM only for the Science and Commerce stream on the official website--orissaresults.nic.in and chseodisha.nic.in. Once released, students can check and download their CHSE Class 12 scorecard directly from the official website.

This year 3.5 lakh students registered for the CHSE Odisha Exam 2021, which was cancelled by the Odisha board due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

CHSE Odisha Result 2021: List of Website

orissaresults.nic.in

chseodisha.nic.in.

Students can also check their results via SMS by typing RESULT OR12 ROLL NUMBER, and sending it to 56263.

How to check CHSE Odisha Result 2021?

Step 1: Visit the official website of CHSE Board-- chseodisha.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on Odisha Class 12 Result 2021

Step 3: Enter required credentials such as roll number, registration number and security code

Step 4: Click on Submit

Step 5: CHSE Result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download and take a printout for any future reference

CHSE Odisha Class 12 Result 2021: Evaluation Criteria

Since the board exam was not held, CHSE came up with fair assessment criteria to mark the students, that is, students have been marked based on their results in class 10 and 11 final exams and 12 internal exams. Unsatisfied students will be given a chance to appear for the offline exam once the COVID-19 situation is undercontrol.

Last year, the overall pass percentage was recorded at 72.33 per cent. However, this year CHSE is expected to achieve a higher pass percentage as the exam was cancelled and the Odisha class 12 Result has been prepared on the basis of internal assessment policy.

