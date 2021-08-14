LIVE CHSE Odisha Plus Two Result 2021: This year, over 2.21 lakh students registered for the Odisha class 12 board exam, which was cancelled by the state government due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic situation.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Council of Higher Secondary Education Odisha is all set to release CHSE Plus 2 Arts and Vocational studies Result 2021 today, August 14, 2021. According to a local report, the Odisha Board will announce result at 1 pm by Mass Education Minister Samir Rajan will announce the Odisha Plus 2 or Class 12 Arts Result at the press conference. Once the result is out, it will be made available on the official website--orissaresults.nic.in.

This year, over 2.21 lakh students registered for the Odisha class 12 board exam, which was cancelled by the state government due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic situation.

How to check CHSE Odisha Plus Two Result 2021?

Step 1: Visit the official website of CHSE-- orissaresults.nic.in and chseodisha.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the Plus Two Arts Result link

Step 3: Enter login credentials such as roll number, registration number and security code.

Step 4: Click on Submit

Step 5: Download and take a printout for future reference.

CHSE Odisha Plus Two Result 2021: Evaluation Criteria

Since the exam was not held, CHSE decided to mark the students based on the fair evaluation criteria. According to the criteria, the state board will mark the students based on their past performance in the Class 10 board exam. In case, a student is not satisfied with the marks then, she/he will be allowed to appear for the offline exam, which will be conducted when the pandemic situation is under control.

Meanwhile, CHSE released the Odisha Plus 2 Science and Commerce stream result on July 31, 2021. A total of 95.15 per cent of students have been declared pass in Science stream and 94.96 per cent in Commerce.

Students waiting for the Odisha Arts stream result 2021, are advised to keep a close eye on the official website of CHSE or English Jagran for the latest updates on Odisha Result 2021.

