CHSE Odisha 12th Results 2020: The Council for Higher Secondary Education, Odisha (CHSE) on Wednesday announced the results for class 12th Commerce stream

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Council for Higher Secondary Education, Odisha (CHSE) on Wednesday announced the results for class 12th Commerce stream, ending the wait for the students who have appeared for the exams.

The results were declared by CHSE on its official website at orissaresults.nic.in and chseodisha.nic.in. Alternatively, the students can also check their CHSE Odisha +2 Commerce Results 2020 at Jagran Josh.

According to the results stats announced by State Education Minister Samir Dash, while releasing the CHSE Odisha class 12th Commerce results 2020, a total of 74.95% of students has passed the commerce exam, which means that a total of 19,318 students out of 25,785 who wrote the Commerce exam have cleared the examinations.

The pass percentage of Odisha 12th Commerce exam saw a dip last year. In the year 2018, the pass percentage was 74.91 that dipped to 70.26 in 2019.

As per the result data, Nayagarh district registered the highest pass percentage at 88.7 per cent. A total of 12,215 boys and 7,103 girls have passed the Odisha plus two Commerce exam this year.

Division-wise results:

6,610 students secure 1st class

4,259 passed with 2nd class

8,361 students passed with 3rd class





Here's how to check your CHSE Odisha +2 Commerce Results 2020:

Step 1) Log on to the official website at orissaresults.nic.in

Step 2) Click on the ‘Annual CHSE exam +2 commerce 2020’ link

Step 3) You will be directed to a login page

Step 4) Enter your roll number and registration number

Step 5) Click on submit and your result will be displayed on your screen

Step 6) Take a print out future references and save it on your computer

This year as the exams were cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak and the subsequent lockdown imposed to curb its spread. The Odisha Board had decided to use the new assessment scheme.

According to the new assessment scheme, if a student appeared in more than three papers, then an average mark will be calculated from the best three subjects he/she has appeared for.

CHSE Odisha has already declared the Odisha 12th Science results on August 12. A total of 70.21% of students passed the science exam.

Posted By: Talib Khan