Childhood Sexual Harassment Can Lead To Psychosocial Problems And Cause Mental Trauma: Delhi HC

Delhi High Court said a minor’s mental psyche is vulnerable, impressionable and in a developing stage and sexual harassment has the potential to cause mental trauma.

The Delhi High court on Tuesday said the long-term effects of childhood sexual harassment have the potential to cause mental trauma which may dictate the child’s thought process for years to come. The court has observed that the well-being of a child with vulnerable mental psyche has to be prioritised.

The court made the observations as it dismissed a physics teacher in a private school, who was accused of sexual harassment and molestation of a minor girl.

The division bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad said the act can hinder the child's normal social growth and lead to various psycho-social problems that could require psychological intervention.

The court's order came on an appeal by the teacher against an order of the single judge upholding the order of the Delhi School Tribunal and the order of the disciplinary authority which imposed the penalty of compulsory retirement.

“The facts of the case reveal that the complainant, who is a student of IXth standard, has been subjected to sexual harassment. While dealing with matters relating to harassment of school-going children, paramount consideration is to be given to the well-being of the child whose mental psyche is vulnerable, impressionable and in a developing stage,” said the court in its order dated December 19 quoted by news agency PTI.

“The long-term effects of childhood sexual harassment are, at many times, insurmountable. An act of sexual harassment, therefore, has the potential to cause mental trauma to the child and may dictate their thought process for years to come. It can have the effect of hindering normal social growth of the child and lead to various psycho-social problems which could require psychological intervention,” stated the court which dismissed the appeal of the appellant teacher.