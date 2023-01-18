CGSOS Exam Date 2023: Class 10, 12 Open School Date Sheet Released At sos.cg.nic.in; Check Full Schedule

The Chhattisgarh State Open School (CGSOS) on Tuesday evening released the date sheet for class 10 and 12 board exams. The class 12 exams will commence from March 28 while the class 10 board exams will begin on April 1, 2023. Candidates can download the date sheet at– sos.cg.gov.in.

According to the schedule, exams will be held in a single shift from 8:30 am to 11:45 am. Appearing candidates will have to take their seats by 8:30 am in the exam hall. Candidates will be getting the answer sheets at 8:35 am and will get 10 minutes to read the question paper.

Meanwhile, the Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) has also released the board exams date sheet for regular students. Class 10 exams will commence from March 2 and will end on March 24, 2023. While the class 12 exam will begin from March 1 and conclude on March 31, 2023.

CGSOS Exam Date 2023: Class 12 Date Sheet

March 28 – Home Science

April 14– Hindi

April 18 – Maths

April 24– English

May 2– History

CGSOS Exam Date 2023: Class 10 Date Sheet

April 1– Science

April 8– Maths

April 11– English

April 26– Hindi

April 28– Sanskrit

For a detailed date sheet, candidates have to visit the official website.

CGSOS Exam Date 2023: Here’s How To Download

Step 1: Go to the official website– sos.cg.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the relevant link on the home page.

Step 3: Now class 10 and 12 Time Table PDF will appear on the screen.

Note: Download and keep a copy for future reference.