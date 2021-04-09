Chhattisgarh | Jagran Education Desk: Amid students requesting the government to postpone the Board Exams 2021, Chhattisgarh school education minister Premsai Tekam has postponed the board exams 2021 for class 10. The decision was taken in the wake of a spike in COVID-19 cases, as per a report in Nai Dunia. Class 10th exams were scheduled to be held from April 15, 2021, to May 1, 2021

Premsai Tekam told the portal that for now class 10th exams have been postponed. However, as soon as the situation gets better in the state, they will announce the revised date sheet. This decision has come a day after school education officials raised the concern over the growing cases and suggested the postponement of board exams. A memorandum was also submitted to CM Bhupesh Baghel and School Education Minister regarding the same.

Taking to Twitter, CM Bhupesh wrote, "Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education, Raipur, has postponed the board exams starting from April 15, 2021, for class 10th, keeping in mind the growing transition of Corona in the state and lockdown in many districts."

छत्तीसगढ़ माध्यमिक शिक्षा मण्डल रायपुर द्वारा राज्य में कोरोना के बढ़ते संक्रमण तथा कई जिलों में लॉकडाउन की स्थिति को ध्यान में रखते हुए कक्षा 10 वीं की दिनांक 15 अप्रैल 2021 से प्रारंभ होने वाली बोर्ड परीक्षा स्थगित कर दी गई है। — Bhupesh Baghel (@bhupeshbaghel) April 9, 2021

As per the report, most of the teachers of various schools have been infected with the deadly virus. It is believed that after the distribution of answer books, teachers came in contact with the virus. So, keeping in mind this situation, officials thought its best to postpone the exams as it might also spread to students.

Meanwhile, the board exams for class 12th will be held as scheduled, that is, from May 3 to May 24. Also, they have assured the students that they will take necessary precautions during the exam. Also, students who test COVID-19 positive during the exams will be given a chance to appear for the exams after they recover.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv