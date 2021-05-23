Chhattisgarh CGBSE Board Exam 2021: Class 12 students will have to submit the answer sheets within 5 days. Read on to know more

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education has announced the CGBSE class 12 board exam 2021 dates. The exams will commence on June 1 and conclude on June 5. The students would be allowed to write the exams from home, not just this, the Chhattisgarh board has also announced special relaxations for the students. This decision was taken in light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic situation in the state.

The Chhattisgarh State Board Secretary VK Goyal issued a statement saying that students would be allowed to take the question papers and answer sheets home and return to the centre within five days, that is, before June 6, 2021. He further announced some important key points for the students regarding the upcoming class 12 board exams 2021.

CGBSE Class 12 board Exam 2021 Important key points

- Distribution of the Question papers will start from June 1, 2021, onwards.

- Class 12 students will have to submit the answer sheets within 5 days, that is, before June 6, 2021.

- Students who fail to submit before June 6 will be marked absent.

- During the submission of the answer sheet, students must sign the attendance sheet.

- Students are required to collect and submit the question papers and answer sheet by themselves.

Talking about the examination centre, the CG Board will soon announce the information regarding the exam centre. Students must collect and submit their question paper and answer sheet from their respective examination centres. This year total, 2 lakh and 71 thousand students registered for class 12 board exams.

Meanwhile, recently Chhattisgarh board declared the class 10 board exam results 2021 on the basis of internal assessment. The board has promoted all the class 10 students after it was cancelled due to the surge in the COVID-19 case. This year 4.6 lakh students registered for the board exams, and they all have been promoted to class 11 with a 100 per cent pass percentage.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv