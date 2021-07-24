Chhattisgarh Board Result 2021: CGBSE was among the few state boards that conducted the Class 12 Board Exam 2021 amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic situation in the state.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education, CGBSE, is going to declare CGBSE Class 12 Result 2021 on July 25, 2021. The result will be announced by the state Education Minister Kedar Kashyap at the virtual press conference at 12 noon. Once the Class 12 result is declared, it will be made available for the students on the official website of Chhattisgarh Board--cbbse.nic.in.

Chhattisgarh Board was among the few state boards that conducted the Class 12 Board Exam 2021 amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic situation in the state. For the first time in Chhattisgarh Board's history, the students were allowed to take the question paper and answer sheet at home and were directed to submit the answer sheet within 5 days. This decision was taken keeping in mind the safety of the students from the deadly virus.

CGBSE Class 12 Result 2021: List of Websites

result.cg.nic.in

cbbse.nic.in

How to download CGBSE Class 12 Result 2021?

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Chhattisgarh board--cbbse.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the Class 12 Result 2021 link

Step 3: Enter login credentials such as roll number, etc mentioned on admit card

Step 4: Click on Submit

Step 5: CGBSE Class 12 result will display on the screen

Step 6: Download and take a printout for future reference

Students are advised to keep a close eye on the official website of the Chhattisgarh Board or English Jagran for the latest updates on CGBSE Class 12 Result 2021.

Meanwhile, several boards, including CISCE, Rajasthan Board and Gujarat Board, have declared the class 12 result. While CBSE, Haryana Board, Jharkhand Board and others are yet to declare the results.

