Chhattisgarh Board Exam 2021: The exams are scheduled to be held from June 1 to June 5. Here's how to download CGBSE Class 12 Admit Card 2021.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) has released the class 12 board exams 2021 admit card on the board's official website. The students can are required to visit the official website--cgbse.nic.in and download their admit card. The exams are scheduled to be held from June 1 to June 5. This year, the Chhattisgarh board has allowed the students to appear for the exams from home, owing to the safety of the students from the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the latest guidelines laid by the Chhattisgarh government, students will be provided with the question papers and answer sheets from their nearby exam centre and will have to submit the answer sheets within five days, that is, before June 6.

How to download the Class 12 Biard Exam 2021 Admit Card?

Step 1: Visit the official website of CGBSE-- cgbse.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the '12th Main Admit Card 2021' link

Step 3: Enter your roll number or name and father's name

Step 4: Click on 'Get Detail'

Step 5: Amid card will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the admit card and take a printout for future reference.

This year, a total of 2.71 lakh students have registered to appear for CGBSE class 12 board exam 2021. Those who failed to submit the answer sheets within five days will be marked absent. Students are required to collect and submit their question paper and answer sheets by themselves. Only students suffering from COVID-19 are allowed to send their family member to collect and submit the answer sheets with proof of COVID-19 infection and a copy of the student's Aadhaar card. Also, while submitting the answer sheets it's mandatory to sign the attendance sheet at the exam centre.

Students are advised to keep checking the official website of English Jagran for the latest update on the Chhattisgarh board class 12 board exam 2021.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv