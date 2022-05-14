Raipur | Jagran Education Board: The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) is all set to announce class 10 and 12 board results today (May 14). According to the education board, the results will be declared by Education Minister Premsai Singh Tekam. Students who appeared for the exam are advised to keep a close eye on the official website of the education board -- cgbse.nic.in, results.cg.nic.in

Once the results are declared students can check and download their results from the official website of the board. The results for classes 10 and 12 will be declared on the same day and time. Earlier, the State government Principal Secretary, Alok Shukla, predicted that class 10 and 12 results will be out this week.

Students should note that the results will be declared at 12:00 PM today (May 14).

Students can also check their results by clicking here:

In order to check results, students need to have their roll number as mentioned in their admit cards. The minimum marks to get pass the Class 10 and 12 exams is 33 per cent. Talking about numbers, then around 8 lakh students gave the class 10, 12 exams and are now eagerly waiting for the results.

According to Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, students who will top the exams will get a free helicopter ride.

"Air travel is something everyone desires. I believe that a helicopter ride will inculcate in the minds of children a desire to fly high in the skies of life, and they will sharpen their skills even more to achieve their goal.” “I have full faith that if our students get some unique motivation and if a unique reward is set for them, then their desire to succeed will also increase,” Baghel said.

Apart from that, the education board has also provided a helpline number, for the students who are anxious about their results. Students can call on toll-free number 18002334363 between 10:30 am to 5 pm if they have any queries regarding their results.

Catch CGBSE Class 10, 12 Results Updates here:

9:30 hours: Chhattisgarh Result 2022 for Class 10, 12: Last year pass percentage

Overall pass percentage for class 12 last year was 97.43 per cent and Class 10 pass percentage was 100 percent.

9:15 hours: Chhattisgarh Board Class 12 result: Exam dates

The education body conducted the exam from March 3 to March 23, 2022 across the state at various exam centres.

9:00 hours: CGBSE Results 2022: When to check

The results will be available at 12:00 noon and once the reuslts are out students can check and dowload their results from official website of the education board.

8:45 hours: CGBSE Chhattisgarh Board 10th, 12th Results 2022: How to check

Step 1: Go to the official website of the education board -- cgbse.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage of the website students will find the link that read 'CGBSE Chhattisgarh Board 10th, 12th Results 2022' -- click on that

Step 3: Now, students need to enter their login details -- click on submit

Step 4: The result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Students can check and download their results.

NOTE: Keep a hard copy of the results for future use.

8:30 hours: The minimum marks to get pass in Class 10, 12 exams is 33 per cent

8:15 hours: The results will be declared by Education Minister Premsai Singh Tekam

8:00 hours: The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) board will declare class 10 and 12 results today (May 14) at 12:00 PM.

