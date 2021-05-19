LIVE CGBSE 10th Result 2021 DECLARED: The Chhattisgarh board had deferred the class 10th exams due to the COVID-19 pandemic in the country and introduced new evaluation criteria for the assessment of class 10th students in the state.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) today released the CGBSE Class 10th Exam Results 2021 at 11 am. Lakhs of students waiting for their scorecard can check their CGBSE class 10th board results on the official website of Chhattisgarh Education Board at www.cgbse.nic.in. Around 4.61 lakh students were registered to appear for class 10 exams, which were deferred amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The Chhattisgarh board had deferred the class 10th exams due to the COVID-19 pandemic in the country and introduced new evaluation criteria for the assessment of class 10th students in the state. The CGBSE Class 10 Results 2021 will be declared on the basis of that new evaluation criteria. As per the new evaluation policy of the state, in every theory subject, a maximum of 72 out of 75 marks will be awarded. Similarly, for theory exams of additional subjects, a maximum of 29 out of 30 can be awarded and 68 out of 70 will be valid for practical exams. All regular students who were not able to appear for practical exams or projects due to COVID-19 will be awarded the minimum marks required for passing.

Here are the LIVE Updates of CGBSE Class 10th Results 2021:

11:30 am: Chhattisgarh Board Of Secondary Education (CGBSE) today released the class 10 results in which 2,24,112 boys and 2,31,999 girls registered.

11:15 am: According to media reports, a total of 4,67,261 students registered for the class 10th board exams, out of which 4,46,393 have got first division while 9,024 students got second division.

11:05 am: The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education on Wednesday declared the class 10th board exam results 2021 on its official website at www.cgbse.nic.in.

10:55 am: How to check CGBSE Class 10th Board Exam Results 2021:

Step 1: Go to the official website, cgbse.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link for the high school/ class 10 results 2021.

Step 3: Follow the links provided for the results.

Step 4: Enter your details in the fields provided and click on “submit”.

Step 5: Download your result and take a print out of the same for further reference.

10:40 am: The Chhattisgarh Board Of Secondary Education (CGBSE) will release the Class 10 results today at 11 am. The result will be declared by state Education Minister Kedar Kashyap through video conference maintaining the COVID-19 norms.

10:30 am: All the students who had appeared for the 10th, 12th examination can check the results through the official website, cgbse.nic.in, results.cg.nic.in. In case due to heavy traffic, the websites go slow, the results will also be available at indiaresults.com

10:20 am: CGBSE cancelled the Class 10 exams due to spike in Covid-19 cases in the country and postponed the Class 12 final exams.

10:00 am: CGBSE will declare the results on the official websites -- cgbse.nic.in and results.cg.nic.in. As many as 4.61 lakh students from the state will get their Class 10 results today.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan