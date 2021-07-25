LIVE Chhattisgarh 12th Result 2021 DECLARED: This year, 2,89,506 lakh students passed Chhattisgarh Board Class 12 exam, out of which 1,55,769 are girls.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) has declared CGBSE Class 12 Result 2021 on Sunday. The result of both regular and vocational cources was announced by state education minister Premsai Singh Tekam via a press conference. The Chhatisgarh board has made the official link-- cgbse.nic.in available for the students.

The state board was among the few states that conducted the exam amid the ongoing COVID-10 pandemic situation. However, keeping in mind the safety of the students for the first time board introduced a unique way to hold the exam. The students were allowed to take home their question paper and answer sheets to appear for the exam. They were asked to return the answer sheets to the designated centres before June 6, 2021. The CGBSE Class 12 Board Exam was held from June 1 to June 5.

CGBSE Class 12 Result 2021: Topper List

Total number of students who secured first division: 2,71,155

Total number of students who secured second division: 5,570

Total number of students who secured third division: 79

Girls pass percentage: 98.06%

Boys pass percentage 96.69%

Last year, the overall pass percentage was 78.59 per cent, out of which girls recorded 82.02 per cent and boys 74.70 per cent.

How to check CGBSE Class 12 Result 2021?

Step 1: Visit the official website of Chhattisgarh Board--cgbse.nic.in and results.cg.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the Class 12 Result 2021 link

Step 3: Fill in your credentials, such as roll number and other details mentioned on your Admit Card. After entering the login details, click Submit.

Step 4: CGBSE Class 12 Result 2021 will display on your screen

Step 5 Download and take a printout for future reference

The Chhattisgarh Board has already declared the CGBSE Class 10 Result 2021, which was cancelled in the wake of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. 4.17 lakh students were promoted to the next grade. They were marked based on their internal marks.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv