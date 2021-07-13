Chandigarh School Reopening News: The Chandigarh Administration has also allowed the reopening of coaching institutes from July 19 with condition that all the eligible students, staff are administered at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Chandigarh Administration on Tuesday announced that all schools in the Union Territory will be reopened from July 19, 2021, for classes 9th to 12th. However, the administration, in its order, stated that the students will only be allowed to attend the physical classes with prior consent from the parents. Meanwhile, it also said that the online mode for classes will continue.

Apart from schools, the Chandigarh Administration has also allowed the reopening of coaching institutes from July 19 with condition that all the eligible students and staff are administered at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Moreover, the Chandigarh administration has also allowed the reopening of cinema halls and spas across the UT with a 50 per cent capacity.

"Schools in Chandigarh will reopen on July 19 for students from Classes 9 to 12, the order said. Parents’ authorisation will be essential for sending their wards to school. Meanwhile, online teaching will continue"m the order from Chandigarh Administration read.

"Coaching institutes can also reopen their in-person teaching for students on the condition that staff and students attending their sessions have taken at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine. Additionally, Covid protocols must be followed strictly", the order further stated.

The administration also increased the limit on social gatherings. Now, indoor gatherings can have 200 attendees or can have up to 50 per cent of the venue's capacity, whichever is fewer. Meanwhile, the guests and staff at the venue must have had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine or must have a negative RT-PCR report not older than 72 hours. The Rock Garden, which has been closed, will reopen, as well museums, and Covid-19 protocols must be followed strictly.

The relaxations came as Chandigarh reported zero fatalities during the last 24 hours while 9 new COVID-19 cases were reported from across the Union Territory during the last 24 hours. With no fatalities in the day, Chandigarh's total COVID fatalities stood at 809. Meanwhile, the number of active cases in the UT stood at 93.

