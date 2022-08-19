CGPSC AE Admit Card 2022 Released At psc.cg.gov.in | Check How To Download

The Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has released the hall ticket for State Engineering Service Exam 2021. Candidates who have applied for the exam can visit the official website---psc.cg.gov.in and download their results.

The CGPSC State Engineering Service exam 2021 will be held on August 28, 2022, in two shifts. The first shift will start at 10 AM and will end at 12 PM (General Studies Paper 1), meanwhile, the second shift will begin at 2 PM and will conclude at 4 PM (Engineering: Civil, Mechanical, and Electrical Paper 2).

CGPSC AE Admit Card 2022: How To Download?

Step 1: Visit the official website at psc.cg.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “CLICK HERE TO VIEW/PRINT ONLINE ADMIT CARD OF STATE ENGINEERING SERVICE EXAM -2021(18-08-2022)."

Step 3: Enter the log in credentials like your application ID and your date of birth.

Step 4: You can now see your CGPSC AE admit card on the screen.

NOTE: Download the admit card. You can also take a printout of the same for future reference.

The CGPSC State Engineering Service Exam 2021 is being held to fill up a total of 83 posts of Assistant Engineer (AE). The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of the exams followed by an interview round.

Candidates must note that it is mandatory to carry the hall ticket along with them to the examination hall. In case they forget to carry the admit card along with them, they would not be allowed to give the exam.

Candidates who are appearing for the exam must carry one of the following id proof along with the CGPSC AE Admit Card 2022:

- Voter ID

- Passport

- Bank Pass Book with the photograph

- Driving license

- College ID

- PAN Card

- Employee ID

- Photograph