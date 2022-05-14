New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) declared the class 10, 12 results on May 14. Since the results are out now, students can check and download their results from the official website of the education board -- cgbse.nic.in, results.cg.nic.in. The students waiting for their class 10th and class 12th scorecards can check the results at Jagran Josh by clicking here.

As per the information, Suman Patel from Raigarh has topped the CGBSE Class 10 final examination 2022. While talking about class 12 then, Ritesh Kumar Sahi was the one to top-class 12 examinations with 98.67 per cent marks. Meanwhile, as per Hindustan Times, 71 students have secured top 10 positions in CG board Class 10 and Cass 12 results, 2022.

CGBSE Class 10 result 2022: Check toppers here:

SUMAN PATEL (Rank 1)

SONALI BALA (Rank 1)

ASHIFA SHAH (Rank 2)

DAMINI VERMA (Rank 2)

JAY PRAKASH KASHYAP (Rank 2)

MUSKAN AGRAWAL (Rank 2)

KAHEF ANJUM (Rank 2)

KAMLESH SARKAR (Rank 2)

MEENAKSHI PRADHAN (Rank 3)

KRISH KUMAR (Rank 3)

GREETU CHANDRA (Rank 3)

HARSHIKA CHOURADIYA (Rank 3)

Meanwhile, let's take a look at last year's CBGBSE overall pass percentage. Last year, the pass percentage of the Class 10 exam was 100%, while the pass percentage in Class 12 was 97.43%.

Meanwhile, as per Career 360, no topper list was published last year. However, here in this article, we bring you the topper list for the year 2020. In 2020, Pragya Kashyap of class 10 scored an unbelievable 100 per cent. She was followed by Prashansa Rajput and Bharti Yadav, who scored a second and third positions with 99.33 per cent and 98. 67 per cent respectively.

While talking about class 12, then Tikesh Vaishnav topped the CGBSE Class 12 Board exam with 97.80 per cent. Tikesh was followed by Shreya Aggarwal, who achieved 97 per cent, while Tanu Yadav secured the third rank with 96.60 per cent marks.

Finally the wait of students are over as the education minister has declared the class 10, 12 board results. According to Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, students who will top the exams will get a free helicopter ride.

"Air travel is something everyone desires. I believe that a helicopter ride will inculcate in the minds of children a desire to fly high in the skies of life, and they will sharpen their skills even more to achieve their goal.” “I have full faith that if our students get some unique motivation and if a unique reward is set for them, then their desire to succeed will also increase,” Baghel said.

Students are advised to keep a close eye on the official website of the Chhattisgarh education board for more information.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen