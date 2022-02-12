Raipur | Jagran Education Desk: The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) will conduct Class 10 and 12 Board exams from March 3 and March 2 respectively. The exams will conclude on March 23 (Class 10) and March 30 (Class 12). As per media reports, the syllabus for CGBSE Board exams has been reduced by almost 30 percent after taking into account that many schools and students could not complete the syllabus due to online learning in the COVID-19 pandemic.

The examination will be held in offline mode between 09:15 am and 12.15 pm. Students are required to take their seats by 9 am. It is mandatory to follow the COVID-19 guidelines. Students will have to wear face masks and carry hand sanitizers.

Furthermore, students have to complete at least 2 of the six projects as outlined in the 'projects section' of the syllabus to be eligible to appear in the CGBSE exams. Students who will fail to submit at least 2 assignments, might not be allowed to appear for these board exams.

Earlier in 2021, the CGBSE had decided to allow students to write CGBSE 12th Board Exam 2021 from home. CGBSE Secretary VK Goyal had said that the exam will be conducted but not at the examination center. Students would be able to take the question paper and answer sheet to their home, write the exam, and can return the answer sheet to the center within 5 days.

CGBSE Class 10 Date Sheet

March 3: First Language

March 5: Second Language

March 8: Social Science

March 10: Science

March 12: Organised retailing, Information Technology, Automobile Service Technician, Healthcare, Agriculture, Media and Entertainment, Telecommunication, Banking Financial Services, and Insurance, Beauty and Wellness, Electronics and Hardware

March 15: Maths

March 21: Third Language

March 23: Music, Drawing, and Painting



CGBSE Class 12 Date Sheet

Meanwhile, the Board could make changes to the timetable of class 10 and class 12 board examinations depending upon the Covid-19 situation.

