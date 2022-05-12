New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) Class 12th Result 2022 which was expected to be released on May 12, will not be declared today as per the latest developments from the CG Board officials. As per reports, an official has stated that the CG Class 12th result will not be announced on May 12. CGBSE President Alok Shukla confirmed this to Careers360. However, he mentioned that both Class 10th and 12th results will be announced this week.

"The result date of Class 10, 12 has yet to be confirmed. Both the results will be announced this week," the official said as quoted by Careers360.

A fake message was being circulated over messaging app, WhatsApp, stating that the Class 12 result will be announced on May 12 at 11:30 am. It also stated that the Class 10 result will be declared on May 14. The CG Board official has rejected the claim and clarified that the CGBSE class 12th Result 2022 will not be released on the said date.

Meanwhile, the date for CGBSE Class 10th and 12th Result 2022 is yet to be confirmed. However, the result will be declared this week itself as confirmed by CGBSE President Alok Shukla. Over 8 lakh students who appeared for the CGBSE exam 2022 are waiting for the results. CGBSE Class 10th exam concluded on March 23, while the Class 12th exam got over on March 30.

Once released students will be able to check their scores on the official website of CGBSE at - cgbse.nic.in. Students would require their registration number/ roll number to check the results. Here's a step-by-step guide:

How to check CGBSE Class 10th, 12th Result 2022:

Go to the website cgbse.nic.in

Click on the link the result link

Enter asked login credentials

Click on submit and your result will be displayed on the screen

Remember to download and take a printout for future reference.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha