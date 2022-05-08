New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education is expected to announce results for Classes 10th and 12th in the second week of May. As per media reports, the education board will announce the results as soon as the evaluation process is completed. Students are advised to keep a close eye on the official website of the education board --

According to the Secretary of the Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education, VK Goyal, the results of class 10, and 12 is likely to be announced by May 14, 2022. Talking about numbers then, more than 8 lakh students appeared for the class 10, and 12 exams.

The education board conducted the exam from March 3 to 23, 2022. Students of class 12 appeared for their first exam on March 2, 2022, and the last class 12 exam was held on March 30. As per the education board, students can expect the declaration of results on May 14 this year.

What is the reward for the CGBSE 10th, 12th Toppers 2022?

Bhupesh Baghel, Chief Minister of the state, has announced that the toppers of classes 10, and 12 will get the opportunity to take helicopter rides. As per the CM, this step will motivate students to be better in their coming future.

"Air travel is something everyone desires. I believe that a helicopter ride will inculcate in the minds of children a desire to fly high in the skies of life, and they will sharpen their skills even more to achieve their goal,” stated a news agency PTI report regarding the helicopter rides.

Once the results are out, students can check and download class 10, and 12 results from the official website of CGBSE at cgbse.nic.in. Further, students are also advised to keep a close check on the official website for more information regarding results.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen