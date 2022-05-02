Raipur | Jagran Education Desk: The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) is expected to declare the results of class 10th and 12th Board exams for the year 2022 in online mode soon. The results are expected to be declared in the first week of May, 2022. As the week has already begun the results can be out anytime and at any moment. Therefore, students are advised to keep a tap on the official website of the board to stay updated. You can also, visit our website to track the latest updates.

Once released students will be able to check their CG Board results on its official websites. For that students will have to visit the official website - cgbse.nic.in and results.cg.nic.in. To easily access the CGBSE result 2022, students can also click on the direct link provided on this page. (The link will be updated when the results are declared).

It must be noted that students need their roll number to check the CG class 10th and 12th Board results. Also, last year the CGBSE Class 10 result was declared on 25th July 2021 whereas the class 12th board result was announced on 19th May 2022.

Here's how you can check CGBSE Class 10th, 12th Results 2022: Step-by-step guide

Step 1 - First you need to go to the official website of the Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education at - cgbse.nic.in. You can also visit results.cg.nic.in.

Step 2- Then on the homepage, click on the link that reads 'CGBSE Class 10/12 Results 2022'.

Step 3. After that, you will be asked to enter your roll number and captcha code. Then, click on the submit button.

Step 4 - Once you have submitted the asked information, the CG Board Class 10th and 12th results will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5- Take a screenshot and download the result in PDF format for future references.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha