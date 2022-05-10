CGBSE 10th and 12th results 2022 are expected to be declared soon/ PTI image used for representation

Raipur | Jagran Education Desk: The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) is expected to declare the much-awaited class 12 board exam results on May 12, according to a report by Jagran Josh. Similarly, class 10 results will most probably be declared by May 14.

Once the results are declared by the Chhattisgarh Board, candidates can check their scorecards on the official website of the board at cgbse.nic.in. Results can also be checked by the candidates at result.cg.nic.in.

Here's a step-by-step guide for the candidates to check their CGBSE 10th, 12th results 2022:

Step 1. Visit the official websites of the Chhattisgarh Board at cgbse.nic.in and result.cg.nic.in.

Step 2. Click on "CGBSE Class 10/12 Results 2022" on the home page of the official website.

Step 3. Enter your roll number and the captcha code. After this, click on submit.

Step 4. The CGBSE 10th, 12th results 2022 will appear on the screen.

Step 5. The candidates are advised to save their results and take out a printout for future reference.

This year, the CGBSE 10th and 12th board exams were conducted in March. According to board officials, more than eight lakh candidates had appeared for the exams.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel had earlier expressed confidence that the Chhattisgarh Board will provide wonderful results like last year. He also said that the toppers will get a "free helicopter ride".

"Air travel is something everyone desires. I believe that a helicopter ride will inculcate in the minds of children a desire to fly high in the skies of life and they will sharpen their skills even more to achieve their goal," he had said at a rally, as reported by NDTV.

"I have full faith that if our students get some unique motivation and if a unique reward is set for them, then their desire to succeed will also increase," the Chhattisgarh Chief Minister had said.

