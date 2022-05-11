New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education, CGBSE is likely to declare class 10 and 12 results in the next two-three days. As per media reports, the education board is expected to announce class 10 and 12 board results either on May 13 or May 14, 2022. Apart from that, media reports also claim that the education board will declare class 10 and 12 results on the same day. Once the results are out, candidates who appeared for the exam can check and download the results from the official website of the education board -- cgbse.nic.in.

According to the State government Principal Secretary, Alok Shukla, the class 10 and 12 results are likely to be out in two-three days. In order to check the results, students must have their admit cards.

If you have also appeared for the exam and want to check the results (once out), then here are steps through which you can check your results.

CGBSE Chhattisgarh Board 10th, 12th Results 2022: How to check

Step 1: Go to the official website of the education board --

Step 2: On the homepage of the website students will find the link that read 'CGBSE Chhattisgarh Board 10th, 12th Results 2022' -- click on that

Step 3: Now, students need to enter their login details -- click on submit

Step 4: The result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Students can check and download their results.

NOTE: Keep a hard copy of the results for future use.

For the unversed, the Chhattisgarh board conducted the exams for classes 10 and 12 from March 3 to March 23, 2022. Candidates are advised to keep a close eye on the official website of the education board for further updates.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen