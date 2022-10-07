CG TET Answer Key 2022 Released On vyapam.cgstate.gov.in; Here's How To Download

The Chhattisgarh Professional Education Board, CPEB has released the model answer key of the Chhattisgarh Teachers Eligibility Test, CTET 2022 on Friday, October 7. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download the model answer key for both Paper 1 and Paper 2 from the official website.,vyapam.cgstate.gov.in.

Candidates must note that the CH education board has released the result in a pdf document and won't need any credentials to access it.

The Chhattisgarh Professional Examination Board conducted the CG TET 2022 Exam in September 2022 for all the registered candidates.

The entrance test was held on September 18 in two shifts – the first shift for teaching positions at classes 1 to 5 from 9:30 am to 12:15 pm and the second shift for classes 6 to 8 from 2 pm t 4:45 pm.

Here's How to check CG TET Answer Key 2022:

Visit the official website of CG TET 2022, vyapam.cgstate.gov.in.

On the home page, click on the answer key link given on the blue ticker.

Open the link for the CG TET answer key of paper 1, paper 2.1 or paper 2.2.

Download the answer key and calculate your score.

Check and raise objections on answers, if required.

Candidates must also note that they can raise objections for the CG TET Answer Key 2022 via the login option till October 11, 2022, till 5 pm. All the complaints will be accepted only via online mode and make sure to submit your objections before the deadline to avoid any last-minute rush.

The board also said that complaints received after the deadline would not be considered for review and complaints without proof will not be treated as valid, as per an official statement. For more details, candidates are advised to keep a check on the official site of the Chhattisgarh Professional Examination Board.