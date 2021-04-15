The exam was earlier scheduled to take place on April 18. Meanwhile, the next date for the entrance exam will be declared later. Read on to know the details below.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Due to the spike in number of COVID-19 cases, many state boards and even CBSE decided to postpone the board exams. And now the Government of India has also decided to postpone the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Postgraduate exam. The exam was earlier scheduled to take place on April 18. Meanwhile, the next date for the entrance exam will be declared later.

Recently, Health Minister, Dr. Harsh Vardhan said, "In light of the surge in COVID19 cases, Government of India has decided to postpone the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Postgraduate exam which was earlier scheduled to be held on April 18. Next date to be decided later."

The decision was taken to control the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

