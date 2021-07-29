The government has decided to provide 27 per cent reservation for OBCs and 10 per cent reservation for the Economically Weaker Section under the All India Quota Scheme for UG and PG medical/dental courses. These reservations would be applicable to MBBS/MD/MS/Diploma/BDS/MDS courses.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Centre on Thursday announced reservations in medical education for students belonging to Other Backward Cast (OBC) and Economically Weaker Section (EWS) from the current academic year 2021-22. The government has decided to provide 27 per cent reservation for OBCs and 10 per cent reservation for the Economically Weaker Section under the All India Quota Scheme for UG and PG medical/dental courses. These reservations would be applicable to MBBS/MD/MS/Diploma/BDS/MDS courses.

"Our Government has taken a landmark decision for providing 27% reservation for OBCs and 10% reservation for Economically Weaker Section in the All India Quota Scheme for undergraduate and postgraduate medical/dental courses from the current academic year," the PM tweeted.

"Nearly 5,550 students will be benefitted. Government is committed to providing due reservation both to Backward Category and EWS Category," the Union Health Ministry added.

This comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 26 directed the concerned Union Ministries to find an effective solution for the problem of reservation for OBC and EWS category students.

This decision is said to benefit every year nearly 1500 OBC students in MBBS and 2500 OBC students in postgraduation. It will also benefit around 550 EWS students in MBBS and 1000 EWS students in postgraduation.



The All India Quota (AIQ) Scheme (1986) provides domicile-free merit-based opportunities to students from any state to aspire to study in a good medical college located in another state. It consists of 15 per cent of total available UG seats and 50 per cent of total available PG seats in government medical colleges. Earlier, there was no such reservation, however, with the Central Educational Institutions (Reservation in Admission) Act coming into effect in 2007, 27 per cent reservation was given to the OBC category. Now, OBC and EWS students from across the country will be able to take benefit of reservation in AIQ Scheme to compete for seats from any state.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha