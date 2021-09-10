New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Asking various universities to carry out their responsibilities as mentioned by the National Education Policy 2020, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has directed the administration of central universities in India to hire teachers for 6,000 vacant positions.



There is a major human resource crunch in a few of the universities due to which Pradhan has asked the VCs of the college to issue the advertisement regarding the matter by the end of September 10, 2021. As per the rule of NPE 2020, the 6,000 vacant positions in universities should be filled by October.



Due to the pandemic, the academic calendar has been disrupted for more than 1.5 years. Seeing that the Union education minister has asked the VCs of the universities to make sure that the academic routine for every university gets back to its normal place.



"6,229 posts are vacant, out of which 1,012 posts are in SC category, 592 from ST category, 1,767 from OBC category, 805 from EWS category and 355 from divyang category. The President will address on September 5 and the Prime Minister on September 7 on the occasion of Teachers’ Day 2021. Let us work on a mission mode to fill up the posts. There could be a few anomalies but by September 10, all universities should have advertised," he was quoted as saying by DNA.



Meanwhile, Pradhan also said that students have their right to protest, however, the VCs of the various colleges should ensure that these kinds of incidents should not create hindrance in the academic calendar.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen