CEED, UCEED 2023: Registration For Entrance Exam To Begin From September 30; Check Details Here

The registration process for the Common Entrance Exam for Design (CEED 2023) and Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design (UCEED 2023) will begin on September 30. The admission process will be conducted by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay. Students who are interested in applying for the exam are advised to keep track of the official website. Once the application process begins, interested candidates can visit the official website and apply.

In order to apply for the CEED 2022, students need to visit — ceed.iitb.ac.in, whereas students who want to apply for UCEED 2023 can visit uceed.iitb.ac.in. Meanwhile, students should note that the application process will come to an end on October 21. However, candidates can apply till October 29, but they have to pay late fees of Rs 500.

CEED, UCEED 2023: Important Dates

CEED, UCEED 2022 registration begins- September 30

Application process ends- - October 21

Application process deadline with a late fee- October 29

CEED, UCEED 2023 exam- January 22

CEED, UCEED 2023 admit card- January 13

CEED, UCEED 2022 hall ticket edit window opens- January 17

The institute will conduct the exam on January 22, and the admit card for the exam will be released on January 13. If you are also interested in applying for the exam, then here’s how you can do it by following these steps.

CEED, UCEED 2023: How To Apply

Step 1: Go to the official website —

Step 2: On the homepage, students need to look for a link that reads ‘application process’ — Click on that

Step 3: Now, students upload the necessary documents as asked

Step 4: Pay the fees and click on submit

NOTE: Download and take a printout of the form for future use.

Students who will clear the CEED exam will be eligible to take admission to Master of Design (MDes) programmes, whereas students who will clear the UCEED exam will be able to take admission to the Bachelor of Design (BDes) programmes at IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Guwahati, IIT Hyderabad, and IIITDM Jabalpur.