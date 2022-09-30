CEED, UCEED 2023: Application Registration Process Begins; Check How To Apply

The application process for the Common Entrance Exam for Design (CEED 2023) and Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design (UCEED 2023) has been started today (September 30) by the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT Bombay). Students who wish to apply for the exam can visit the official website and register themselves for the paper.

Candidates should note that those who will be shortlisted for the exam will be eligible to apply for the course Bachelor of Design (BDes) programme at IIT Bombay, IIT Guwahati, IIT Hyderabad, and IIITDM Jabalpur. On the other hand, students who will qualify for the CEED exam can enroll themselves in Master of Design (MDes) and PhD programmes in Design.

If you also wish to apply for the UCEEd Application, then here's how you can do it by following these simple steps.

Steps To Fill UCEED Application Form 2023

Step 1: Go to the official website -- uceed.iitb.ac.

Step 2: On the homepage, students will find the 'UCEED 2023 registration' -- click on that

Step 3: Now, students need to upload their required document

Step 4: Pay the application fee

Step 5: Download the UCEED registration form and keep it for future use.

Steps To Fill CEED Registration Form 2023

Step 1: Go to the official website -- ceed.iitb.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, students will find the CEED application form -- Click on that

Step 3: Now, upload the ask documents

Step 4: Students now have to pay the application fee

NOTE: Download and take a printout for future use.

Students should note that there are two different websites for the registration process. While for CEED registration, students need to visit -- ceed.iitb.ac.in, students who wish to apply for UCEED need to visit uceed.iitb.ac.

Only candidates who have qualified for their class 12 are eligible to apply for the UCEED. On the other hand, for CEED, candidates should have completed a three-year degree, certificate, or postgraduate degree programme.