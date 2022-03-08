New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Common Entrance Exam for Design or CEED Result 2022 has been declared by the Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Bombay. The results were released today, on March 8, alongside International Women's Day 2022. Candidates can check their results online, on the official website of CEED at – ceed.iitb.ac.in. The exam for CEED was held on January 23, 2022.

Students must note that the provisional answer keys for this exam have already been released by IIT Bombay on January 25, 2022. It must also be noted that students will be able to download CEED scorecards only from March 12, 2022, onwards. This result is only an intimation of students' performance in the held exam.

If you are facing difficulty in loading the CEED Result 2022 website, don't be worried. It could be because of a large amount of traffic on the website as many students must be trying to check their results. Simply wait, and refresh the page.

Here's a step-by-step guide on how to check CEED results 2022:

Step 1- The first thing that you are required to do is to visit the official website of Common Entrance Exam for Design by IIT Bombay at - ceed.iitb.ac.in.

Step 2- Then click on the link or notification that reads, 'CEED 2022 Results are now available to view at Candidate portal after log-in.' This link or notification will be available on the homepage.

Step 3- If you are unable to find this, you may click on this direct link here- CEED Result 2022.

Step 4- After this, you have to log in with your credentials- Email Id and Password.

Step 5- Once that is done, your CEED result 2022 will be displayed on your screen.

Step 6- You are required to download the result and take a print out of it for future reference.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha