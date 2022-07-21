-
11:51 AM
CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2022: Security-Pin For DigiLocker
CBSE has reportedly released a security pin-based activation for the DigiLocker account. This is introduced to strengthen the security and data privacy of students.
-
11:42 AM
CBSE 10th, 12th Results: Education Minister's Statement
The Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said that there is no delay in the results and it will come on time, news agency ANI reported.
-
11:32 AM
CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2022: Passing Marks Required
Students need to get at least 33 per cent marks in each subject to clear the exam. For the subjects with a practical exam, students need to get 33 per cent in both practical and theory.
-
11:24 AM
CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2022: Exam Pattern
This year, CBSE conducted Class 10, 12 exam in two terms. This decision was taken to overcome the challenges faced by the students due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
11:13 AM
CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2022: Website
Once announced, students can check their result on the official website of CBSE--cbseresults.nic.in, results.cbse.nic.in
-
10:57 AM
CBSE 10, 12 Result 2022: Date
CBSE is expected to announce Class 10th and 12th Board Results today, July 21. However, the education board has not officially confirmed the result date.
LIVE BLOG
CBSE 10th, 12th Results Date 2022 LIVE: Class 10, 12 Results Expected Today
Simran Srivastav
Thu, 21 Jul 2022 11:51 AM IST
Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to announce the Class 10th and 12th Board Result 2022 today, July 21. Once announced, students can check their results on the official website of the education board --cbseresults.nic.in. This year, CBSE Boards were conducted in two terms to overcome the challenges caused due to COVID-19 pandemic. Over 35 lakhs students appeared in the CBSE board exams this year. Moreover, CBSE has reportedly introduced a six-digit security PIN-based activation for students' DigiLocker accounts to access CBSE result 2022.
21 July 2022