CBSE 10th, 12th Results Date 2022 LIVE: Class 10, 12 Results Expected Today

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to announce the Class 10th and 12th Board Result 2022 today, July 21. Once announced, students can check their results on the official website of the education board --cbseresults.nic.in. This year, CBSE Boards were conducted in two terms to overcome the challenges caused due to COVID-19 pandemic. Over 35 lakhs students appeared in the CBSE board exams this year. Moreover, CBSE has reportedly introduced a six-digit security PIN-based activation for students' DigiLocker accounts to access CBSE result 2022.